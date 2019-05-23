‘Books by the beach’ - an exciting chapter for Whitby’s West Cliff School

An outdoor reading area is providing young book fans at Whitby’s West Cliff School with an exciting new chapter in their lives.

Teachers wanted to develop an outside area where children would be able to access books all the time and thought a beach hut would be quite an apt theme for a Whitby school.

West Cliff school have a newly finished outside reading area complete with special chalet. Enjoying a discussion about reading .pic Richard Ponter

A garden area has been created around the chalet where children can sit outside and read their books at lunch times and break times.

A timetable will allow all the children in the school to spend time there at some point throughout the week.

Although there are reading areas in the classrooms and along the school corridor, part of the idea was to encourage outdoor learning.

Teacher Leanne Evans said there was a great response to the school’s request for books to be donated.

The scheme was made possible thanks to a grant from the North Yorkshire Coast Opportunity Area.