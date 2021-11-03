Whitby Dairy Discussion Group to welcome Morrisons boss to next meeting

Sophie Throup

The speaker for its second meeting of the year is this year is Sophie Throup, Head of Agriculture, Fisheries and Sustainable Sourcing with Wm Morrison plc whose talk is about the Retail, Customers and the Dairy Industry sectors.

Sophie has been with Morrisons since November 2017, and started her career on the graduate programme with ASDA, moving into Corporate Affairs and looking after farming, product and store themes after a year in store as a produce manager.

She had a period of time at home on the family dairy and egg farm when her children were born, before joining Bishopton Veterinary Group in 2009 as their marketing manager.

While there, she set up the FarmSkills training programme with XLVets and working with veterinary colleagues developed and managed RAFT Solutions Ltd, delivering vet and farmer generated livestock research and training projects for the private and public sectors.

Sophie also helped set up the government funded agri-tech centre, CIEL (Centre of Innovation Excellence in Livestock), for whom she is still a non-executive director.

Through Morrisons, Sophie also sits on the Red Tractor Poultry Board as the BRC representative and is part of the steering committee for the IGD generated FIIA (Food Industry Initiative for Antimicrobials).

Whitby Dairy Discussion Group welcomes its members and any guests who may be thinking of becoming new members, particularly young farmers, who would like to join the group.

The meeting is on Monday November 8, 7.45pm, at Sneaton Castle in Whitby.

Members and guests are asked to confirm attendance with Secretary Joyce Stangoe, to ensure the best possible Covid safety -.