Workers in a spin for Fishermen’s Mission

Whitby Seafoods recently ran a wellbeing week to raise money for the Fishermen’s Mission.

The mission is the only fishermen’s charity that provides emergency support alongside practical, financial and emotional care to fishermen, active or retired, and their families.

Whitby Seafoods has continued to show support for the local initiative over the years. During its wellbeing week, the company held a charity spin event, in which they asked employees to book 15-minute slots on the spin bike.

Every ride resulted in a £15 company donation towards the Fishermen’s Mission.

In total, the company managed to raise £390.

Barry Harland, head of CSR at Whitby Seafoods, said: “The Fishermen’s Mission is such a fantastic cause.

“As a seafood brand, fishermen play such an integral role in our business, without them we simply couldn’t operate. It’s great to see our donations go towards helping the work that fishermen do, and their families.”

A spokesman for the mission said: “The Fishermen’s Mission is a lifeline for many fishermen and plays a vital role in fighting poverty and despair within fishing communities. The support from Whitby Seafoods enables the charity to continue providing welfare support, and helping those in need.”