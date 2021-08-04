Whitby to host jobs fair to help hospitality sector recovery and fix staff shortages

Businesses will gather in Whitby for the jobs fair, and some may offer interview on the day. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty)

The event, which will take place at Whitby Pavilion on Thursday, August 5 between 11.00am and 1.30pm aims to help the hospitality sector fill vacant job roles and boost opportunities for local job seekers.

Cllr Liz Colling, Scarborough Borough Council Cabinet Member for Inclusive Growth, said: “Nationally the hospitality sector is struggling to recruit staff. Whitby is not immune to this challenge and as a major visitor destination, the problem needs tackling head on if the town is to fully recover from the effects of the pandemic.

Those interested in working in the sector can find out exactly what jobs are available and talk to those recruiting about how their skills set matches up.

It is hoped this will speed up the recruitment process and ensure many of the available roles are filled quickly. Some businesses may even be able to offer interviews on the day.

The event has been arranged by Yorkshire in Business, with support from Scarborough Borough Council.

Jenn Crowther, CEO of Yorkshire in Business, said: “To allow businesses to trade at full capacity in order to meet customer demand and maximise their income and chances of full recovery, the vacancies they have need filling extremely quickly.