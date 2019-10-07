Whitby Seafoods signs new contract with Reed Boardall

Whitby Seafoods is building on its 10-year relationship with logistics partner Reed Boardall.

The company continuing to provide all primary UK cold storage and distribution needs for the North Yorkshire seafood specialist across its full frozen product range for the next two years.

Alan Thompson, purchasing and logistics manager for Whitby Seafoods, said: “Having worked together for so many years, there is great trust and mutual respect between the two companies.

“We know we can rely on Reed Boardall to be responsive and accommodating to changes from within the internal and external environments.”