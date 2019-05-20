Whitby’s brand new B&M store is set to open this Friday - with VIP treatment for Saint Catherine’s

This Friday (May 24) will see the long-awaited opening of the brand new B&M Whitby store, on Stainsacre Lane.

The new colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they think deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community.

They chose the team from Saint Catherine’s Hospice, who will be taking centre stage to officially unveil the new B&M store alongside the Mayor, Cllr Rebecca Pearson.

Saint Catherine’s provides specialist palliative care to patients who have highly complex needs, offering a wide range of services to help patients and their families learn to live with incurable, progressive illnesses.

In addition to opening the new store, the team will also receive £250 worth of B&M vouchers to go towards the charity.

Store manager Mike Hayhurst said: “The team from St Catherine’s Hospice really stood out for us as they go the extra mile for local people in the community, we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work they do.

“We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.

“Our new colleagues have been working really hard to get the store ready for opening day, we can’t wait to get the doors open on Friday and show customers their brand new B&M.”

The former Homebase store has undergone an internal and external refurbishment programme and created 65 new jobs for local people.

It will open at 9am.

B&M is one of the UK’s fastest growing retailers and customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded products including toys, food & drink, home ware, pet products, and health & beauty and seasonal range.

The store also boasts its own garden centre.