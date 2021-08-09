Whitby maritime training hub: contractor appointed to make business case

Whitby harbour.

Scarborough Council has revealed it has chosen Aecom Limited to undertake the feasibility study, including a Full Green Book business case, into the project, which is one of the main schemes earmarked for the £17.1 million Towns Fund cash allocated to Whitby.

The contractor was chosen following a tendering exercise with £124,800 earmarked for the exercise.

A number of projects have been chosen to benefit from the money but the council must first present a business case for each one to the Government by March 2022.

The Whitby Maritime Training Hub will offer training and certification for the maritime, offshore and renewable energy sectors and build upon the diversification of the town's existing fishery industry training school

The hub is also a key part of the council's Whitby Blueprint which sets out the ambitions of the authority for the next 15 years to attract "hundreds of millions of pounds" in additional funding for the town.

Among the other proposals are an overhaul of the harbour to create spaces for businesses, expand the seafood offering via the fish market, road improvements and creating a public space on the Endeavour Wharf.

The three other pillars of the blueprint are to enhance activity in the west side of the town, connecting the town both physically and digitally and establishing "Whitby Beacons" which are marquee projects including the training hub, 50 carbon neutral homes and creating the Eastside Wellbeing Centre.