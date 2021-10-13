Whitby man's Steampunk brick models, which he made for Hornby, about to hit shops

Craig Stevens of Whitby with some of the Steampunk brick models.

British model railway brand Hornby launched a range of Steampunk inspired OO gauge locomotives and accessories in 2019 under the Bassett-Lowke brand, to great success.

It then created a brick model range based on Steampunk called BrickPunk – and Craig Stevens, who lives in Whitby, was commissioned to design it from scratch.

“I was also asked to create the character names and write the back story, based on the alternative history of Hornby’s Steampunk locos,” said the 51-year-old.

"I couldn’t resist naming some of the characters after people who have inspired me, including my late Grandfather Leonard who got me making models in the first place.

“I’m sure that he would be fascinated by the science fiction concept of Steampunk, where the future is based entirely on steam power.

"BrickPunk takes Steampunk to another level.”

Craig said it was a whole new experience, designing a toy range.

“I was extremely pleased to see that the final models are almost exactly the same as the prototypes that I built in my workshop,” he said.

“I used many complicated building techniques to make the models extremely realistic but they are easy enough for anyone to put together.

“The pair of Steam Horses especially have had a fantastic reaction from everyone who has seen them – children especially.

"All of the models are sophisticated enough to appeal to adults and don’t appear to be made from brick pieces.

“The Hornby BrickPunk models are beginning to be distributed throughout the UK now.

"I’m hoping that there will be more models range and that I’ll be the one to design them. It’s been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life to date.”

Craig, who doesn’t have any formal design or art qualifications, added: “I never thought that I would ever design a toy range, let alone for a huge company like Hornby.

“It just shows what can be achieved with a lot of dedication and hard work.

Craig, a former chairman of the UK Star Wars Fan Club, hit the headlines in 2015 when his Boba Fett Star Wars figure sold at auction for a record-breaking £18,000.