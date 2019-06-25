Whitby firms up for White Rose Awards

Four Whitby businesses have been shortlisted for this year’s prestigious White Rose Awards.

Emma Stothard Sculpture was nominated in the Arts and Culture category and Estbeck House was shortlisted in two sections: the Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award and Inns and Restaurants with Rooms Award.

Popular visitor attraction North Yorkshire Moor Railway will contest the Large Visitor Attraction of the Year category while The Baytown Coffee Company is in the hunt for Producers and Makers Award.

The glitzy award ceremony will feature top quality Yorkshire entertainment, including live music and a three-course meal jam packed with fresh and tasty Yorkshire produce.

The event, which celebrates the very best Yorkshire’s tourism and hospitality industries, including food, drink, arts and culture, accommodation and attractions, will take place at the First Direct Arena, Leeds on Monday, November 25.

This year’s ceremony will be the biggest event to date with a number of brand-new categories as awards for Accessible and Inclusive Tourism, Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism and an International Tourism Award have all been added to the list, reflecting the way the tourism industry is moving forward.

There are 19 categories in total for 2019, the winners of will be ranked as gold and the two runners as silver and bronze.

Welcome to Yorkshire’s head of special projects Claudine Shaw said: “A huge well done to everyone who’s made it onto this year’s shortlist.

“The White Rose Awards is one of our flagship events, and it’s such a privilege to be able to honour the stars of Yorkshire tourism.”

White Rose Awards chair Elaine Lemm said: “This year’s panel of prestigious industry-wide experts have been well and truly put through their paces shortlisting for the recently revamped White Rose Awards.

“With the standard of entries continuing to rise, competition was fierce, and choosing finalists not easy.

“With the attention to detail, passion and sheer hard work seen from so many superb businesses, it is easy to see why Yorkshire has an outstanding reputation for tourism and hospitality.”

Visit wra.yorkshire.com to see the full list of nominees for this year’s White Rose Awards.