Whitby businesses urged to get creative with maritime windows ahead of town’s Fish & Ships Festival

Whitby businesses are being encouraged to get creative with a maritime window display in preparation for the town’s Fish and Ships Festival, which runs from May 18 to 19.

The competition is under way now and open to all businesses – the idea is that the display should be seafood or fishing themed.

It could include nautical artefacts, anything that matches the Fish & Ships theme, perhaps something quirky that would be a talking point, more likely to be shared on social media. Displays should be eye-catching and stand out.

At least one item of marketing material needs to be on display, such as a Fish & Ships flyer, Seafood Trail leaflet or Festival Programme – preferably all three.

Businesses featured in the Seafood Trail could even display a mock-up of their special offers during the festival.

Deadline for window displays is May 11 – judges will visit Whitby and decide on a winner.

The inaugural Fish & Ships Festival celebrates everything that’s special about the Yorkshire Coast’s magnificent maritime culture, with live entertainment throughout the town.

Celebrity chefs Jean-Christophe Novelli and Brian Turner will head up the festival kitchen to make the most of Whitby’s seafood bounty.

Throughout the jaunty weekend visitors will be able to enjoy live music, street theatre, pop-up barbecues, local ales and a large-scale, pier-side firework display at 10pm on Saturday May 18.

Highlights include:

l A new wire sculpture by Whitby’s celebrated artist Emma Stothard

l special exhibitions, film screenings and talks at the Captain Cook Memorial Museum, HM Bark Endeavour, Pannett Art Gallery and Whitby Library

l Wallace and Gromit animator Virpi Kettu, from Finland, will run a children’s animation workshop in Whitby Library

l national angling competition run by Whitby Angling Club

l Whitby Rowing Club competition

l street theatre by walking boats Flotsome and Jetsome, and a giant whale offering a theatrical experience inside its mouth to brave members of the public

l fish filleting and crab dressing demonstrations by local fishermen