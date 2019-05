A Whitby fish and chip shop is on the market due to the owner’s retiring.

Silver Street Fisheries, which is predominately a take-away with inside and outside seating area, is up for sale for the leasehold price of £60,000.

Fish and chip take away for sale in Whitby

It has limited openings with just five days only but has "fantastic growth potential" with an "excellent reputation."

The fish and chip shop, located on Silver St, has "no direct competition" and is "immaculately fitted including new range in 2016."