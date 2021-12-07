The Spar shops in Whitby and Sleights remain closed following cyber attack
The Spar shops at Whitby's Four Lane Ends and Stakesby Road, along with the store on Coach Road in Sleights, remain closed this morning.
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 10:04 am
The three stores - which were among 600 affected nationally - originally had to shut on Sunday morning after reports of a cyber attack, which impacted the company's IT systems.
It's now a waiting game for staff and customers.
Keep an eye out on our website for news of when the local stores are back open.