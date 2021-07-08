The Royal Hotel in Whitby welcoming weddings after Government go-ahead

With the latest Government guidance allowing for weddings to go ahead with no limit on numbers other than social distancing requirements, staff at the Royal Hotel are delighted they can progress with offering weddings, as they continue to rebuild and re-establish its reputation as one of Whitby’s foremost wedding venues.

Since reopening last month, the hotel, which is part of the newly formed Coast & Country Hotel Collection, has enjoyed a period of busy trade, as locals, regulars and new guests embrace the venue.

With its traditional events offering now in full flow, the hotel was hoping the latest Government guidance would allow it to welcome engaged couples as lockdown measures ease – and is delighted that is now the case.

The Royal Hotel, Whitby

Andrew Lee, General Manager of the Royal Hotel, said: “While the extension of social distancing measures does continue to restrict part of our business, we’re very much focusing on the positives and we’re delighted to be able to bring weddings back to our wonderful venue – albeit with some necessary social distancing restrictions in place.”

With the latest required measures confirmed and the hotel now in a position to host weddings once more, the venue has launched a special 2021 wedding package to celebrate that fact, as it seeks to tempt couples who had to postpone their nuptials – which sees it offering a 30-guest wedding for just £2,021.

Andrew added: “We’ve established a 30-guest package with more restricted numbers in mind but with the ability to supplement this with additional guests if the couple choose to.

“We’re just very excited to be able to welcome weddings again and want to offer both flexibility and affordability in what’s been a difficult year.

“The last few weeks since reopening have been tremendously busy, yet exciting.

“We’re delighted to be moving into the next phase of the process of bouncing back.”