Store’s staff help to keep blue flag flying with beach cleans

Staff from the Sainsbury’s store are working alongside Whitby’s Beach Clean team throughout the summer to help maintain the town’s blue flag status.

The retailer has donated equipment as well as willing volunteers. This cause is close to the heart of many colleagues and the beach clean is growing in support.

This initiative is a part of the supermarket’s 150th birthday celebrations which includes 150 days of volunteering across the country.

Store Manager Steve Robson said: “We’re really excited to be helping a local cause so close to our hearts – it’s a great way for our colleagues to come together and support the community. It’s so important for us to give back to our local community.

