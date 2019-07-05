Sirius Minerals to hold public events near Whitby on new multi-billion pound mine project

People are invited to find out more about the progress of a new multi-billion pound fertiliser mining project at a series of informal drop-ins.

Sirius Minerals, which is currently developing a deep underground mine near Whitby linked to a processing facility in Teesside by a 23-mile transportation tunnel under the North York Moors, is holding five information events at locations close to its construction sites.

The sessions are a chance for people to find out about the project’s construction progress, learn which works will be taking place over the next year on each of the sites, and meet members of the Sirius team and its contractors.

For residents of Whitby and the surrounding area, two drop-ins will take place for those interested in finding out about the Woodsmith Mine site near Sneaton.

These will be run at Sneaton Village Hall on Tuesday July 16 and Hawsker Village Hall on Wednesday July 24.

A further two events for people wishing to find out more about an intermediate shaft site at Lockwood Beck are at being held at Moorsholm Village Hall on Thursday July 18 and Lingdale Village Hall on Tuesday July 23.

A drop-in for those living near the Wilton site on Teesside will be held at the Corus Sports and Social Centre (British Steel Club) in Dormanstown on Tuesday July 30.

Each session will run between 4pm and 7pm.

The events come as the company reports excellent progress across its project, which began construction in mid-2017.

It involves sinking two one-mile deep shafts at Woodsmith Mine to a deposit of a mineral called polyhalite. The mined ore will be hoisted to a tunnel 360m underground, where a 23-mile long conveyor belt will transport it to Teesside for processing and shipping to farmers around the world for use as a natural, organically certified fertiliser.

The project is set to create 1,700 jobs in construction and 1,000 skilled, long-term jobs when it becomes operational, and will also provide training to support local people into roles in preparation for mining operations.