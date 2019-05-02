Sirius Minerals Foundation to fund sports projects with new grant programme

The Sirius Minerals Foundation has launched its latest grant giving programme, which this year focuses on increasing the participation of local people in amateur sport.

Last year the charity distributed grants totally nearly £260,000 to local community projects.

The Foundation is providing two types of funding

• capital grants of between £20,000 and £50,000 to create or improve sports facilities; • • and small grants of up to £1,000 to purchase kit, equipment or improve training.

The initiatives will need to serve communities in Redcar and Cleveland, Scarborough Borough or the North York Moors National Park.

Grants will be awarded based on the proposed contribution to the participation of local people in amateur sport, whilst seeking to achieve a balance across geography, types of sport and the gender and age of participants.

David Archer, Chairman of The Foundation, said: “We received a great deal of interest and enquiries from local sports clubs and societies in previous rounds, and we want to ensure that we meet local demand and needs.

“Amateur sports clubs are an important part of the social fabric of the area - they can make such a positive difference to people, helping them lead healthier, more fulfilled lives.

“We are delighted to announce this new round of funding and look forward to many great applicants coming forward.”

This is the third grants programme launched by the Sirius Minerals Foundation, an independent charity funded by Sirius Minerals Plc to create a lasting legacy for the local community.

The charity has already awarded more than half a million pounds to community projects throughout Redcar and Cleveland, Whitby, Scarborough and the National Park.

The Foundation has received initial funding of £2m from Sirius Minerals Plc to coincide with the construction of the Woodsmith Mine and will receive an annual royalty of 0.5% of sales when the mine is operational.

Gareth Edmunds, External Affairs Director at Sirius Minerals and a Trustee of The Foundation, added: “The funding that Sirius Minerals provides to the Foundation is another example of the Company’s strong commitment to the local area as it continues to develop the Woodsmith Mine and its associated infrastructure.”

Click here for further information and to download applications forms.

Closing date for receipt of applications is July 31.