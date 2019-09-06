Seafood trade Brexit event

Businesses who process or trade seafood are encouraged to attend a “Brexit Ready” workshop taking place in Scarborough today (Thursday, September 12).

The “Helping the UK seafood sector be ready for Brexit” workshop has been organised to help businesses in the sector understand and prepare for changes in trading arrangements, ensuring exports and imports continues as seamlessly as possible after Britain’s exit from the European Union on Thursday, October 31.

The event will be run by Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra); the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) and Seafish – the public body that supports the £10bn UK seafood industry.

Fiona Wright, head of regulation at Seafish, said: “The workshop is designed to help businesses understand the practical steps they can take now to help them be as ready as they can be for whatever form Brexit may take.”

Find out more and register for the event at https://www.seafish.org/article/helping-the-uk-seafood-sector-be-ready-for-brexit-events

Places are limited and will be filled on a first come first served basis with the venue being confirmed to registrants prior to the event.