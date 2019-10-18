Scarborough Market Hall business Gekoglass on the move to Bar Street

Gekoglass, one of Scarborough’s best-known businesses, is moving to Bar Street next month.

This family-run business currently has a double-fronted retail unit on the Mezzanine Floor of the renovated Market Hall.

From November 5, Gekoglass will have a brand new, two-storey premises at 39 Bar Street, Scarborough.

Co-owner Lindsay Broddle said: “We are moving to the Bar Street premises so we can continue to grow our business while keeping our manufacturing process here in Scarborough.

“We’ve thoroughly enjoyed our time in the Market Hall where there are a number of superb independent retailers. However we felt it was time to move to new premises, which are situated just off the main Westborough shopping district.

“Our business, which we set up in 2014, manufactures colour glass splashbacks for kitchens and bathrooms for that wow-factor finishing touch. We also handcraft overlay leaded glass panels, offer a UPVC window and door repair service and we create bespoke mirrors, industrial inspired furniture and gifts. In short, we surpass on glass!”

The new Bar Street retail unit will sit alongside a number of independent retailers that make the street one of the best artisan shopping experiences in Scarborough.

Lindsay said: “We would really like to thank everyone who has supported us while we’ve been in the Market Hall especially the Mezzanine Floor Traders and Scarborough Borough Council. Our Bar Street shop will be open in time for those Christmas purchases and will be the ideal place to pop in for festive gifts.”