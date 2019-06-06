Scarborough Excellence In Business Awards - here is how to nominate

Have you got your nominations in yet for the Scarborough News Excellence In Business Awards 2019?

It’s your chance to put forward the names of the best companies along the coast.

Businesses large and small are catered for, with a number of categories up for grabs.

The glitzy black-tie presentation ceremony, which is moving into the Grand Hall at Scarborough Spa for the first time, will be held on Friday November 29.

A spokesperson said: “Don’t miss the prestigious Scarborough Business Awards 2019, now in its sixth year, by entering or nominating a business or business person who deserves recognition.

“It’s free to enter and a great platform to highlight your business at what has become the best night of the Scarborough calendar. We are inviting entries from companies with a great story to share.”

This year the awards have been renamed the Excellence in Business Awards. McCain is again the main sponsor for the ceremony, and BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration will again be the host.

The categories are:

○ Business of the Year (sponsored by McCain)

○ New Business of the Year

○ Leisure/Retail Business of the Year (sponsored by Lloyd Dowson)

○ SME Business of the Year

○ Large Business of the Year (sponsored by Hull University)

○ International Business of the Year

○ Sustainable Business Award

○ Digital/Technology Development Award

○ Employer of the Year (sponsored by Plaxtons)

○ Company CSR Initiative of the Year

○ Apprentice of the Year (sponsored by YH Training)

○ Entrepreneur of the Year

○ East Yorkshire Business of the Year (sponsored by West Building Supplies).

Enter now at www.scarboroughbusinessawards.co.uk.

The deadline for nominations is Friday October 12.