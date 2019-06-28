Riviera, Whitby, thrilled to land Sea View Guesthouse of Year accolade

Owners of a thriving Whitby guest house are over the moon after scooping a national award.

Riviera Guest House, on the West Cliff, won Sea View Guesthouse Of The Year 2019 at the Travel & Hospitality Awards.

And they followed that up by being awarded another TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence.

A delighted Emma Khan, who runs the Riviera with husband Zed, told the Gazette that receiving the awards felt like recognition for all the hard work they had put into the job they love.

“We were overwhelmed when we were informed that the Riviera Guesthouse had been shortlisted for Sea View Guesthouse of the Year 2019.

“Then, when we got the call to inform us that we were winners, we were so proud,” she said. “Shortly after receiving the accolade from the Travel & Hospitality Awards, we then received news that we had been awarded a TriAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for the third year in a row.

“Since taking over the running of the guesthouse from my dad, shortly after he died in 2010, we have worked tirelessly, as a family, to continue improving and enhancing the experience for our guests in Whitby.

“To receive these awards feels like proof that we are achieving this goal.

“Many hospitality providers curse review sites but on the whole, we have found them beneficial to our business.

“Review sites ensure that we never rest on our laurels and we appreciate the time past guests spend sharing their experience with others.”

Emma said the couple’s children, Zak, five, and Aniya, two, are very much at the heart of the family business.

“They help us do check-ins, clean and chat to guests.

“We have many guests that have been returning to the Riviera regularly over the past decade and have watched them grow from babies to Zak now being at school.

“Many have said they enjoy watching us grow as a family business, grow as a couple and grow as a family.

“It sure is hard work running a guesthouse, especially with a young family – both being 24/7 jobs). Our last day off was the middle of April and we haven’t got another day off until October but we absolutely love what we do, the guests we meet and the lifestyle running a guesthouse provides for our family.”