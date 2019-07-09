Pupils cheer as teacher cuts ribbon at new-look Whitby Costcutter store

Whitby shoppers were invited to join in the celebrations for the opening of the town’s new-look Costcutter convenience store on Friday.

Pupils from West Cliff Primary School cheered on their teacher Victoria Lawn as she cut the ribbon to officially re-open the store on Upgang Lane, which has undergone a major refit to meet local shopper demand.

Shoppers were treated to a day of family entertainment, special offers and food sampling, alongside fundraising activities for West Cliff Primary School.

Costcutter Area Manager Phil Waddington said: “We’re absolutely delighted with our new store and we hope Whitby shoppers will be too.

“Responding to what our customers tell us they want from their local convenience store, we now have a more extensive range of fresh food available, including products from local butchers Radfords.

“There is a Post Office in store and as Costcutter is a partner of the Co-op, we also have over 1,200 Co-op Own Brand products including chilled foods and beers, wines and spirits.

“We pulled out all the stops to complete the refit in time for the busy summer and BBQ season and we’re pleased to be welcoming back our local shoppers and visitors to our beautiful seaside resort.”