Popular Co-op store manager Dennis retires after 43 years in the business

Helen Webb (chief people officer), Dennis Gilroy (store manager) and Steff Martin (regional manager)
A popular supermarket manager has decided to call it a day after more than 40 years in the business.

Dennis Gilroy, store manager at Whitby’s Co-op store, has retired after 43 years of service.

Dennis began working for the North Eastern Co-op Group in 1976, managing some very successful stores throughout the area before moving to the company’s flagship store in the centre of Whitby in 2006.

A Co-op spokesman said: “Dennis has been a familiar face in the last 13 years and well known by many shoppers.

“He is a highly regarded manager throughout the Co-op for his experience and passion for retail.

“He will be missed by many colleagues and customers. The company and store staff wish him all the best for the future.”