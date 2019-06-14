Olympic gold medallist and East Whitby youngsters officially open town’s new Aldi store

Olympic gold medallist, Matthew Langridge, cut the all-important red ribbon to officially open the new Aldi store in Whitby yesterday, along with competition winners Emily Dugdale and Madeleine Anscombe from East Whitby Academy.

The new Aldi store launched a competition with East Whitby Academy to create an exciting, healthy recipe as part of Aldi’s initiative, Get Set to Eat Fresh, which hopes to inspire 1.2 million school children aged five to 14, to learn more about the benefits of cooking fresh, healthy food with their families.

Opening of Aldi Store in Whitby by Olympic Rowing Champion Matthew Langridge.'Pictured with design a salad competition winners Emily Dugdale (left) and Madeline Anscombe. 'Picture: Sean Spencer.

Competition winners, Emily and Madeleine, created the two winning recipes - a healthy pizza topped with chicken and a salmon fillet with a traffic light salad.

The new store, on Fairfield Way, is the first Aldi to open in the immediate area and will be run by Store Manager, Stuart Armstrong, along with a team of colleagues from the area.

Matthew, Emily and Madeleine gave out complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s famous Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue.

Mr Armstrong, said: “It’s been a fantastic morning here at the store.

“It was lovely to meet our new customers and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks. I’d also like to say a big thank you to the wonderful Matthew Langridge for joining us.”

Team GB star Matt Langridge added: “It’s been an honour to be a part of Aldi’s special day. I’ve had a great time talking to the adults and children of Whitby about healthy eating and my experience at the Olympics.”