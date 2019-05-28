Nearly 2,000 customers visit Whitby’s new B&M store on day one

Friday saw the long awaited opening of the new B&M Whitby store, on Stainsacre Lane – and business was booming, with 1,950 customers through the door on day one.

The new B&M colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they thought deserved some VIP treatment for the work they do for the community.

They chose the team from, Saint Catherine’s Hospice, who took centre stage to officially unveil the new B&M store alongside Mayor, Cllr Rebecca Pearson.

In addition to opening the new store, the Saint Catherine’s team also received £250 worth of B&M vouchers. The charity provides specialist palliative care to patients who have highly complex needs.

B&M store manager, Mike Hayhurst, said: “The new store was really busy over the weekend and feedback from customers has been great so far. A big thank you to St Catherine’s Hospice who helped us open the store on Friday.

“We hope that our donation can help them continue the outstanding work they do for the local community.”

The former Homebase store has undergone an internal and external refurbishment programme and created 65 new jobs for local people.

B&M is one of the UK’s fastest growing retailers and customers can find a wide variety of branded products including toys, food & drink, home ware, pet products, health & beauty and seasonal range.

The store also boasts its own garden centre – with everything from seeds to pots and hundreds of plant varieties delivered fresh to store.