Mallyan Spout Hotel, Goathland, earns TripAdvisor excellence award

The Mallyan Spout Hotel in Goathland has received a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence.

Now in its ninth year, the achievement celebrates businesses that are consistently excellent – having earned great traveller reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year.

Certificate of excellence recipients include restaurants, accommodations and attractions located all over the world that have continually delivered a quality customer experience.

To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on the website for at least 12 months.

Neela Pal, vice president of brand at TripAdvisor, said: “TripAdvisor is excited to announce the recipients of the 2019 Certificate of Excellence, which for nearly a decade has celebrated businesses that have consistently received positive ratings from travellers and diners on the world’s largest travel platform.

“This recognition allows us to publicly recognise businesses that are actively taking into account customer feedback to help travellers confidently experience the most highly reviewed places to eat, stay and explore.”