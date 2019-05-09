ICL’s bags of support for Lythe sport venue

Primary schools from around the Whitby area of North Yorkshire have taken part in the area finals of the Schools Sports Partnership Kwik Cricket competition.

It was a competitive but friendly affair hosted by the Mulgrave Community Sports Association at Lythe.

When the final runs were struck, and the final wicket fell, it was Stakesby who came out on top and this team is now heading for the finals at Pickering Cricket Club.

Doug Raine, chairman of the committee, said: “One of the reasons we set this centre up was the lack of sports facilities for so many school in the Esk Valley. So to see it used like this is really heart-warming.”

As well as the large area used for Kwik Cricket, there are cricket practice nets, a full size football pitch, and a bowling green – all of them in pristine condition.

Mr Raine added: “This is largely thanks to support from ICL Boulby. They gave us 20 bags of fertiliser, saving us a lot of money and enabling our groundsmen to provide these terrific playing surfaces.”

Craig Lalley, technical area sales manager for ICL Turf and Landscape, said: “It’s great to think that a mineral mined some few miles out under the North Sea ends up here enabling youngsters and adults alike to enjoy exercise in the outdoors – especially on a day like this.”