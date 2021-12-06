ICL Boulby site near Whitby welcomes park authority's approval of a further 25 years of production

ICL Boulby.

Vice President and General Manager Andrew Fulton hailed the decision as "a major step forward in securing the future of our business and our ability to continue providing jobs and investment for East Cleveland and the wider Tees Valley Community for many years ahead.

As part of the approval, the company will undertake a programme to improve the visual aspects of the mine, including removing some building structures, and, in line with its responsibilities to the community, will support a range of measures, including almost £9m for landscape enhancements and a contribution of almost £5m towards tourism activities.

Mr Fulton said: “We are grateful that the Park Authority’s balanced decision provides the long-term security which will enable us to both remain at the heart of the local community, as the largest employer in East Cleveland.

"It will exploit our position as the world’s first and only producer of polyhalite, the multi-nutrient organic fertiliser which is now helping to meet the world’s food needs across the UK and five

continents.

“The decision comes at a particularly important stage in our development plans."

Mr Fulton said that having weathered the worst impacts of the pandemic - and remaining in operation throughout - the mine was now significantly enhancing production.

"October saw us achieve our highest hoist of over 90,000 tonnes and record our best ever monthly processed polyhalite production performance of over 80,000 tonnes," he said.

“The last few years have been very challenging with the transition from decades of potash production to becoming the world leader in developing the potential of polyhalite.