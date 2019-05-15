Government minister and Whitby MP pays visit to Whitby Fishing School

Whitby Fishing School recently welcomed Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Robert Goodwill.

Mr Goodwill took time to meet the school’s staff during the visit.

One of only a select few of maritime colleges throughout the whole of the UK, Whitby Fishing School recently received accreditation to start delivering the Maritime Coastguard Agency (MCA) Approved Engine Course Part 2.

This course is designed to follow on from AEC part 1 and includes tuition about the engineering systems required to support the power plant and operation of smaller vessels operating in limited areas.

The objective of this five-day course is to provide students with theoretical knowledge and practical hands on experience of additional areas, such as:

• safe working practices

• basic operation of engineering systems such as refrigeration

• legislation

• maintenance systems and techniques

• safe systems of work, lifting and slinging, high voltage electrical supply systems, hydraulic systems, sewage systems and planned maintenance systems.

The school’s chief executive officer, Andrew Hodgson, said: “The investment the school has made in the upgraded engineering facility shows our commitment not only to providing highly qualified maritime engineers, but also represents an important building block in our approach to working closely with the fishing industry and Government agencies.”