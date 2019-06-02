Gold-medal winning Olympian set to open Whitby’s new Aldi store

Aldi is set to celebrate the opening of a brand new store in Whitby on Thursday June 13, with Olympic rower, Matthew Langridge MBE, set to cut the all-important ribbon at 8am on the day.

Manager Stuart Armstrong and his team will also be joined by East Whitby Academy, which will be running a healthy eating recipe competition; the lucky winner will have the chance to assist gold medal-winning Olympian Matthew with cutting the ribbon.

Mr Armstrong said: “We’re really looking forward to opening our new store in Whitby, the team and I are working hard behind the scenes to get everything ready for the big day.

“It will be fantastic to have Matt with us too, posing for photos and giving out bags of free fruit and vegetables.”

Matthew Langridge added: “I can’t wait to open the new Aldi in Whitby.

“I’m excited to meet the store’s first customers and chat to everyone about all things Olympics and healthy eating.”

Exclusive offers will run throughout opening day and the first 30 customers through the door will receive a complimentary bag of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s Super 6 range.

To celebrate the store opening, Whitby Seafood, who are based next door to the new Aldi and also supply Aldi with frozen seafood, will be in the car park giving out scampi in their campervan for new customers of Aldi to try for a small donation to charity.

The new store, which is part of Aldi’s investment in local communities across the UK, will bring a number of job opportunities to the area. You can find it at Fairfield Way on Whitby Business Park.