Now in their seventh year, the annual awards recognise, as usual, the achievements and efforts of the amazing range of businesses and individuals along the coast and inland to Ryedale.

But this year there are also categories that honour the incredible community spirit of not just businesses, but also groups, charities and individual people in tackling and overcoming the Covid-19 hardships.

Have a look at the website – www.scarboroughbusinessawards.co.uk – to see the categories in detail, and how to enter.

It's time to enter the 2021 Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards!

Our awards are the premier honours of their type along the coast.

We’re delighted to welcome this year independent judges who are very familiar with the local business world.

They are Susan Richings, chairman of SWC Trade Frames; Kerry Hope, Managing Director of Castle Employment Agency; and Steve Bambridge, Editor of The Scarborough News.

As in previous years, the awards night is at Scarborough Spa, it will be hosted by television favourite Harry Gration, and we’re delighted that the main sponsor is once again McCain Foods.

The three independent judges of the business awards, pictured at the Spa: from left, Steve Bambridge, Susan Richings and Kerry Hope.

The date for your diary is Thursday December 2.

To help with your entry, we ran a free virtual online awards entry writing workshop, hosted by Pure Awards. You can see a recording of it on the awards website – it gives you an invaluable insight into each category, what the judges are looking for, and how to enter. You can enter as many categories as you wish.

At www.scarboroughbusinessawards.co.uk you can purchase a ticket or table for the glittering night at Scarborough Spa on Thursday December 2.

The closing date for entries is October 8, at 5pm ... so take a look at the categories that interest you, and put together your entries. Give yourself enough time to fill in the entry ... don't leave it until the last minute!

Award winners in 2019.

We welcome entries from the Scarborough, Filey, Whitby, Bridlington and Ryedale area.

Each category will be judged initially by the category sponsors, and then narrowed down to winners by the independent judges.

The exception is the Social Care Hero Award, which will be voted on by the public in a reader poll.