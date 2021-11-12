Scarborough's unique Shop at the SJT reveals its Christmas theme - plus win a hamper

Shop at the SJT has tied in its Christmas gift theme with the theatre's seasonal show Jack and the Beanstalk

Shop at the SJT, including bespoke creations from a team of talented makers, offers gift ideas. The retail space will be inspired by the theatre’s Christmas production of Jack and the Beanstalk.

Lynne Arnison, chairwoman of the collective, said: “This year we’ve gone for a bean theme. Anyone making a purchase in the Shop at the SJT can guess how many beans are in our glass jar. Participants can choose a number from our specially-made grid and the person with the nearest correct number to the in the jar will get our lovely hamper. The winner will be revealed on December 20.

“Shop at the SJT features some of the local area’s most eclectic talents, showcasing their creations in this iconic, listed building.

“All our Makers are delighted to help make festive shopping easier as Christmas approaches.