Scarborough's Christmas craft market returns after two-year absence - dates and venue

Christmas Artisan Market returns to the Royal in Scarborough on Sunday December 5

The event takes place at The Royal Hotel, Scarborough, 10.30am to 4.30pm with free admission.

This artisan event is organised by Etsy North Yorkshire Coast & Moors.

The group held an online festive event last year; however, this is the first physical event organised by Etsy North Yorkshire Coast & Moors since December 2019.

Katie Gill, spokesperson for the event, said: "We are so excited to be back with an indoor event at this stunning hotel.

"Our event will be held in the elegant Ballroom, and we'll have around 20 stall holders selling their own creations and crafts."

This December's event also includes new crafters and makers who have not showcased at this prestigious event before.

The crafts that will be represented include textiles, original art, candles, jewellery, mosaics, greeting cards, crochet, glassware, natural skincare, children's clothing, homeware and more.