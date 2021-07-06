Scarborough bakery giant Cooplands teams up with Heron Foods to launch new range in stores throughout region

Cooplands and Heron Foods have launched a new range

The Scarborough-born bakery is moving into frozen food after striking an exclusive deal with fellow Northern food retailer Heron Foods to sell frozen versions of their much-loved baked goods for at-home baking.

The partnership sees two local Northern brands team together to bring shoppers food with prices starting at £1.

Shoppers will be able to indulge in a number of Cooplands classics in store at Heron, whether that’s the classic sausage roll and savoury pies, or sweet treats such as gooey chocolate muffins and cherry turnovers.

Belinda Youngs, chief executive of Cooplands, said: “’Now customers at Heron Foods can bake their Cooplands favourites at home.

“Our new range of products includes sweet and savoury pasties, savoury pies and our deliciously decadent chocolate muffins filled with a gooey chocolatey centre, not to mention our famous perfect pastry sausage rolls.

“There will be new innovation and limited edition products in the future too so customers can bake our bakers’ best from the comfort of their own kitchen.”