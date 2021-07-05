Deal struck which should see work start on 230 home project in Whitby which could create 700 new jobs

Keyland Developments Ltd, the property trading arm of Kelda Group and sister company to Yorkshire Water, has sold the first phase of a strategic site at Broomfield Farm in Whitby to Barratt David Wilson for an undisclosed sum, for the creation of the new homes.

The 24 acre Broomfield Farm site has planning consent granted by Scarborough Council for the development of up to 290 homes in total, which could create some 700 jobs upon delivery.

The site is being brought forward in two separate phases. The consent covers a variety of housing types to enable fast delivery and to cater for a diverse mix of housing needs. Volume housing, later living and self/custom build plots can all be accommodated within Broomfield Farm making it a truly sustainable and inclusive community.

Overhead shot of the site in question.

Keyland appointed Allsop in March this year to sell the Phase 1 site of Broomfield Farm, which has the capacity for some 230 homes.

The site sold unconditionally to Barratt David Wilson, who is intending on delivering a scheme which includes 30 per cent affordable dwellings. Construction is likely to start early in 2022.

Broomfield Farm, which is the largest former Yorkshire Water site in Keyland’s portfolio, is located on Stainsacre Lane which connects Whitby and Scarborough, and is close to the Whitby Business Park and Eskdale Park residential area.

Peter Garrett, Managing Director at Keyland Developments, said; “From securing planning consent in November to concluding this site sale, Broomfield Farm has moved quickly through the process to this fantastic outcome. We are delighted to have brought this site forward for development and to have facilitated hundreds of new jobs and homes at a time when these are in high demand.”