Christmas window displays light up Falsgrave - you still have time to pick your favourite

Jo Pickard takes a picture outside the Icing Store which has really gone to town in the first Christmas window display in Falsgrave

From charity shops to the chippy and the pet shop to cake icing supplies, the business community has gone to town filling windows with Santas, elves, Christmas trees and snowmen.

They are vying for the title of best Christmas window display in the first competition of its type in Falsgrave.

It was the idea of Art Room owner Delia Prudence whois among the business owners who has put up prizes.

Sue White at the door of Falsgrave Pet Shop - one of the businessed taking part in the Christmas window display competition

Customers can pick up a form, look around Falsgrave – home to a diverse range of businesses including cafes, a chemist, a photographic shop, charity shops, an off licence and a grocer – and vote for their favourite window in each category.

“There are loads of people picking up forms and looking round,” said Delia.

“Lots of people have commented on how great Falsgrave looks. It certainly put a smile on people’s faces and cheered them up,” she said.

“It is making people feel a lot more festive.”

There are four categories in the competition and customers have until Wednesday December 1 to pick their favourites.

The winners will be announced by the mayor Cllr Eric Broadbent at the opening of a winter exhibition at the Art Room on Friday December 3.

Delia thanked all the businesses who have taken part and said Nicola Ellis-Nichol of Wild Cheesecakes, set up earlier this year, had been particularly supportive.