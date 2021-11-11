Boulby Mine, near Whitby, continues to break production records despite pandemic

ICL Boulby.

The progress has continued over the last month with the mine hitting its highest hoist of more than 90,000 tonnes and recording its best-ever monthly processed polyhalite production performance of more than 80,000 tonnes.

These achievements were described by Boulby General Manager and Vice President Andrew Fulton as an “amazing and unprecedented performance”.

They added: “Thanks to the efforts of all our staff and their commitment to achieving our targets and securing the future of the business.”

Sculpture by Sandsend blacksmith Katie Ventress, marks 50 years of mining at Boulby Mine.

Mr Fulton said: “The significant increase in sales volume highlighted by our parent company ICL and new records achieved in October underline that, despite the many challenges posed by the pandemic, we have been able to continue production throughout and are now making real and sustained progress.

“This is thanks to the huge amount of work undertaken across all the workforce - both at the mine and our Teesdock terminal- which in ensuring that our products are now supporting farmers and growers across five continents.”