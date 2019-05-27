Award-winning local company involved in projects with Channel 4, Ted Baker and the National Trust

Scarborough-based So… Visualise is going from strength to strength, hot on the heels of winning a business award.

Lisa Borrie won the Star of Digital category at the Star Women in Business Awards and has t announced the latest projects involving the So… Visualise team.

The ‘crew’ of bespoke prop makers have been involved with national TV network Channel 4, fashion house Ted Baker London and are in discussions with the National Trust and the Natural History Museum for their next design projects.

Lisa said: “We have been delighted at the positive response from such important and iconic companies, all of which have a national standing.

“This puts So… Visualise firmly on the prop making map as we are very bespoke and offer businesses and brands a completely unique creative process.”

Lisa has other projects in the pipeline that she is keeping under wraps for the moment. However, she also represented So… Visualise at the Visual Merchandise and Design Show in London in April for the second year running.

Other clients include L’Occitane, the skincare company, lingerie stylists Rigby & Peller and Dalby Forest.

Lisa concluded: “While we are lucky enough to be working for very prestigious organisations, we also like to ‘keep it real’ by working with those closer to home who help support the local economy.”

So…Visualise offers a number of services including visual displays, brand enhancement and consultancy.