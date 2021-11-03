Whitby Pavilion to host one-of-a-kind show to mark Barbara Benson-Smith's 90th birthday

Barbara Benson-Smith.

90 Not Out is to take to the stage on Friday December 3 and Saturday December 4 and promises to be an entertainment extravaganza not to be missed.

Join the Pavilion to celebrate the first lady of dance and stage are local societies and schools Whitby’s Apollo Players, Benson Stage Academy, Whitby, Colebrooke Productions, Hannah Verity Dance Studios, Starstruck Performing Arts, Spot on Musicals, St Hildas Studios, Whitby Amateur Dramatic Society and Whitby Area Musical Theatre Company.

In addition to the show being a tribute to Barbara Benson, who celebrated her 90th birthday last summer, the aim of the show is to raise money towards the refurbishment of the theatre dressing rooms to benefit of the future generations of performers.

A young Barbara Benson-Smith.

The Pavilion box office is open in person Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10am to 4pm, for personal callers who would like to purchase tickets for the celebratory show.