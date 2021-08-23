Scarborough YMCA celebrates its 175th birthday with special stage show

Youngsters from the YMCA theatre group will celebrate with a stage show

The Young Men’s Christian Association was founded in London in 1844, two years later, Scarborough Young Men’s Christian Association – YMCA Scarborough opened its doors in 1846.

It is one of the oldest YMCA’s in the country, alongside, Manchester, Liverpool, Reading and Exeter which were all founded in the same year.

The Scarborough branch has been based in many sites around town over the years, these include Valley Bridge Parade, Westborough, North Street and its current premises here on St Thomas Street.

YMCA Scarborough also operated a branch in Filey and once owned the Central Hotel in the Crescent.

Over the years YMCA Scarborough has seen thousands of local young people pass through its doors, taking part in many activities provided within its premises.

The early 60s saw the formation of YMCA Productions, with review shows performed in the gymnasium in the old YMCA premises on North Street.

These revue shows proved very popular and paved the way for working with young people through performing arts.

“So, we thought it would be fitting to put together a birthday show to celebrate our 175th Birthday,” said theatre manager Graham Ibbotson.

Celebrate! will be performed at the YMCA Theatre on the Friday August 27th and Saturday August 28, daily at 7.30pm.

“Featuring many of our current YMCA Productions members and a few of the past members, this show will be a special celebration indeed,” said Mr Ibbotson.

“It will include excerpts from a few of our past productions and some new items too.

“Please come along and help us celebrate, whilst supporting some very talented local young people. Here’s to the next 175 years.” he said.

To book your tickets visit ymcatheatre.uk or call the box office on 01723 506750.

The box office is also open to those who want to call in person.