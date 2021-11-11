Pink Floyd tribute show on way to Scarborough Spa - date and how to get tickets
It’s time to get comfortably numb as the greatest Pink Floyd tribute takes the UK by storm with their ever popular, critically acclaimed touring show which comes to Scarborough Spa next year.
The show features songs from seminal albums such as Dark Side of The Moon, Animal, Wish you Were Here and The Wall.
Featuring seven top flight musicians and a world class crew, the show recreates the atmosphere of the legendary Pink Floyd in concert, including iconic projections on a large circular screen.
Bass player and vocalist David Power enthuses, “We are always pleased with the positive reaction to the show, it seems we leave audiences on a Pink Floyd high!”
It is at Scarborough Spa on Saturday March 12
Tour dates, tickets and more information is available on the official website at: www.ukpinkfloydexperience.com