Pink Floyd tribute show on way to Scarborough Spa - date and how to get tickets

UK Pink Floyd Experience features iconic songs from seminal albums

The show features songs from seminal albums such as Dark Side of The Moon, Animal, Wish you Were Here and The Wall.

Featuring seven top flight musicians and a world class crew, the show recreates the atmosphere of the legendary Pink Floyd in concert, including iconic projections on a large circular screen.

Bass player and vocalist David Power enthuses, “We are always pleased with the positive reaction to the show, it seems we leave audiences on a Pink Floyd high!”

It is at Scarborough Spa on Saturday March 12