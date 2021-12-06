Panto is back with sparkle, shimmer and shine as Snow White opens at Scarborough Spa - how to get tickets

Phil Beck as Dame Dotty, Dale Ibbeston as Muddles, Sarah Nelson as the wicked queen and Genie Gledhill as the fairy in Snow White which runs at Scarborough Spa until New Year's Day

The Tony Peers production – largely gadget and gizmo free and crammed with old-fashioned entertainment – sparkles, shimmers and shines from the footlights to the back of the stalls.

With slapstick and tickle, near-the-knuckle banter, pies in the eye and water guns facing front – Snow White is a big Merry Christmas one and all with knobs on.

Let’s get the plot out of way because it is incidental to the songs, dance and comedy in which it is liberally wrapped.

Sarah Nelson, Nick Fawcett, Phil Beck, Dale Ibbetson, Callum Marshall, Sarah Dare and Genie Gledhill in Snow White at Scarborough Spa

A handsome prince falls in love with Snow White at first sight. The wicked queen is jealous and ‘kills’ Snow White with a poison apple – the prince revives her with a lovers’ first kiss, they get married and everyone lives happily ever after.

The cast work their striped stockings off, wringing every last laugh out of the usual routines – ‘it’s behind you ghost’ sketch, wallpapering the cracks and face in foam pies are all in the mix.

Dale Ibbetson as Muddles and Phil Beck as Dame Dotty never let the energy and pace slip as the comedy centrifugal force of the show.

Their double act is well-worked and hilarious as they carry the panto in high camp on their shoulders.

Three cheers for local talent Callum Marshall as the prince and Genie Gledhill as the fairy - both charming and with lots of singing talent. Callum was particularly impressive in the ballad

Baby, I’m Amazed by You and in the duet with Snow White A Million Dreams from the Greatest Showman.

Sarah Dare makes a lovely leading lady and Nick Fawcett is suitably dark as Odd Job – the Queen’s henchman.

A host of hisses – in the nicest possible way – are due to Sarah Nelson as Queen Horribella. She had the audience booing fit to burst as the wicked queen – a cross between Cruella De Vil and Maleficent.

Dancers from TLC were magnificent in all the routines from Dancing in September to Black Magic. Seven of the young people also played the dwarfs – miming brilliantly in head-dresses to a pre-recorded script.

This is the 21st century – so there were nods to Tik Tok, Facebook, Tinder, Twitter and Instagram and other social media phenomena. But it is – thankfully – a coronavirus-free zone. For many people, Covid is not a laughing matter.

It is also panto – so audience participation counts and all ages get to sing and dance in the finale song Big Fish, Little Fish – written by Scarborough man Nik Martin – and we all had fun.