Northern Ballet brings its child-friendly dance show Pinocchio to Yorkshire - this is where and how to get tickets

Aerys Merrill in Pinocchio which is coming to Bridlington Spa next year

In this original retelling of the Italian story by Carlo Collodi, a lonely carpenter wishes for their puppet Pinocchio to come to life.

After their dream comes true by the magic of a wishing well, Pinocchio sets out to prove himself worthy of becoming a real boy.

The child friendly 40-minute ballet has been created especially for children and their families to experience live dance, music and theatre together.

Julie Nunès in Pinocchio

Pinocchio follows in the footsteps of the Company’s seven previous children’s ballets, which have achieved huge popularity live on stage, in CBeebies TV adaptations and in cinemas nationwide.

With a choreographic debut by Northern Ballet’s junior soloist Gavin McCaig, Pinocchio will be performed to music by Ian Stephens, played live by members of Northern Ballet Sinfonia at every venue.

Gavin McCaig said: ‘Having premiered Pinocchio this autumn, I am thrilled the show will now be touring so extensively across the country next spring. Northern Ballet’s children’s ballets have been enchanting families across the UK for several years, creating a truly magical live dance experience for all ages to enjoy together, and it is both a privilege and a pleasure to be creating for the next generation of audiences and artists.’

It is at Bridlington Spa on Friday March 4.