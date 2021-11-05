New shows unveiled for Scarborough's Stephen Joseph - including latest from sell-out success Northern Broadsides and Alistair McGowan

Holly at Christmas is a tribute to Buddy Holly

The new shows are:

Holly at Christmas – Tuesday December 14

Buddy Holly and the Cricketers once again herald in the Yuletide festivities with Holly at Christmas, the show that is now as traditional as mulled wine and mince pies.

The Greatest Magician – Saturday January 29

A dazzling new magic show, presented by the magician most infamous for jamming the BBC switchboard after he correctly predicted the lottery, this enigmatic, five-star-rated show promises to leave you dizzy with disbelief. James Phelan is the Greatest Magician.

Yes! Yes! UCS! – Monday February 21

The story of how two women workers on the fringes of an industry facing imminent closure are drawn into the monumental heroic battle to save the jobs of thousands, as well as the traditions, skills and good name of Scottish shipbuilding, and how their view of the world is changed forever. Townsend Theatre Productions’ trademark gritty drama, audience interaction and live music from the early ‘70s depict community solidarity, collective resistance and workers’ control.

Howerd’s End – Wednesday February 23 and Thursday February 24

Frankie Howerd was one of Britain's most loved comedians for half a century. But he had a secret. And the secret's name was Dennis. This brand new play by Mark Farrelly (Quentin Crisp: Naked Hope) takes you to the heart of Frankie and Dennis's clandestine relationship, which lasted from the 1950s until Frankie's death in 1992. It also affords a glorious opportunity to encounter Frankie in full-flight stand up mode.

RICE – Friday March 4 and Saturday March 5

RICE explores the relationships formed by migrants of different generations with their new home – and with each other. It’s a play about migration, ambition, family and the unlikely friendship between a hotshot executive and the office cleaner. Brimming with wickedly humorous observations on globalisation, politics and family.

As You Like It – Tuesday March 15 to Saturday March 19

In a stylish but stifling court, where brute strength is championed over basic human decency, the high-spirited Rosalind and cousin Celia are no longer welcome. When they escape into the forest in disguise, they bump into the recent object of Rosalind’s affection, Orlando, leading to an elaborate game of fluid identity. The latest show from Northern Broadsides.

DONUTS – Monday March 21

The first full-length dance piece from The Place, the company behind Jukebox, the breakthrough Instagram series combining popular music with their distinctive and dynamic style of dance. Bursting with precision and soul, DONUTS is a hypnotic and playful ‘groove along’ to jazz and funk. Following three friends as they get ready to go out, it explores the way relationships evolve over time in a celebration of all the times a night in is so much better than a night out.

Alistair McGowan: The Piano Show – Sunday May 15

Following the success of his Sony album, which reached No 1 in the UK Classical Album charts, comes Alistair McGowan’s new show, combining his talents as master impressionist and comedian with his new found talent as a classical pianist! Join Alistair as he plays classical gems by Glass, Chopin, Gershwin, Grieg, Debussy, Tiersen and Satie – expect a lot of beautiful music and more than a sprinkling of Alistair’s trademark impressions.