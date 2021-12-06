New shows for next year are revealed at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre - includes stage version of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein

A stage adaptation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein is part of the new year programme at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough

They include a stage version of the classic Gothic tale Frankenstein; a one-woman comedy full of Yorkshire grit; a personal take on the rise and fall of Robert Mugabe; a show based on the story of jazz singer and activist Nina Simone, and a new play exploring taboos around sex, romance and disability,

The new shows are:

Frankenstein – Thursday February 10 to Saturday February 12

The Indecent Musings of Miss Doncaster 2007 is at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, next year

Geneva. 1816. Victor Frankenstein obsesses in the pursuit of nature’s secret, the elixir of life itself. But nothing can prepare him for what he creates. So begins a gripping life or death adventure taking him to the ends of the earth and beyond.

This thrilling adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Gothic horror masterpiece, fusing ensemble storytelling, live music, puppetry and stunning theatricality is a revival of Blackeyed Theatre’s 2016 production. A fresh, exciting take on a landmark of romantic, gothic and science fiction literature, Frankenstein is from the same company that recently brought The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde to the SJT.

The Indecent Musings of Miss Doncaster 2007 – Friday February 11

Meet Miss Donny. Life hasn’t quite turned out the way she thought it would when she accepted her sash and crown in Trilogy nightclub back in 2007.

A one-woman comedy with Yorkshire grit. Miss Doncaster is the most relatable beauty queen this side of the Pennines.

Mugabe, My Dad & Me – Tuesday March 8 and Wednesday March 9

April, 1980. The British colony of Rhodesia becomes the independent nation of Zimbabwe. A born free, Tonderai Munyevu is part of the hopeful next generation from a country with a new leader, Robert Mugabe.

Mugabe, My Dad & Me charts the rise and fall of one of the most controversial politicians of the 20th century through the personal story of Tonderai’s family and his relationship with his father. Interspersing storytelling, live music from a Gwenyambira (a female mbira player) and some of Mugabe’s most unapologetic speeches, this high-voltage one man show is a blistering exploration of familial love, identity and what it means to return ‘home’. Shortlisted for The Alfred Fagon Award 2019.

Black is the Color of My Voice – March 12

Fringe First award winner Apphia Campbell’s acclaimed production heads on an extensive national tour, after sell-out seasons in Shanghai, New York, Edinburgh, and in the West End of London. Inspired by the life of Nina Simone and featuring many of her most iconic songs performed live, Black Is The Color Of My Voice follows a successful jazz singer and civil rights activist seeking redemption after the untimely death of her father. She reflects on the journey that took her from a young piano prodigy destined for a life in the service of the church.

Kerbs – March 23 to 26

From the UK’s leading disabled-led theatre company, Graeae, Kerbs is the debut play by Wolverhampton-based playwright and poet Michael Southan. .

Exploring taboos around sex, romance and disability, the play charts the relationship between Lucy and David who are dating and desperate to find some time alone. The perfect spot? A caravan holiday park, of course. But can this romantic weekend away go to plan? With everything stacked against them, including broken toilets, patronising staff and Lucy’s constantly interfering mum, not to mention broken pink wafers, this holiday could be make-or-break.

Kerbs is a co-production between Graeae and Belgrade Theatre Coventry for Coventry UK City of Culture 2021.