Members of Hatton School of Performing Arts are back with their popular festive show A Christmas Carousel at Scarborough's YMCA Theatre

Members of Hatton School of Performing Arts is back with its festive favourite A Christmas Carousel at the YMCA Theatre in Scarborough

The festive favourite is filled with song, dance and comedy with the Julie Hatton dancers joined on stage by a host of guest performers.

Jezz Pratt, one of the members of popular local singing sensation The Cloughton Ratpack, will be crooning his way through some festive classics.

"You may have seen Jezz perform in many of the Cloughton Village pantomimes. Jezz has been involved with our productions on and off for 30 years and we are thrilled he is making his ‘A Christmas Carousel’ debut," said Julie.

A Christmas Carousel featuring Hatton dancers and guest singers and comedians is on at the YMCA Theatre in Scarborough at the weekend

"We are also pleased to announce that the extremely talented Joel Igno will be returning as a guest vocalist on all three performances of ‘A Christmas Carousel’ Joel is a much loved performer on the local scene in Scarborough and has wowed our audiences in previous shows with his incredible vocals and cheeky charm.

"Scarborough's number one drag performer 'Krystal' returns to the stage and is sure to delight with her cheeky festive frolics! Krystal is always a hit, and will certainly add some glamour and much needed joy after a challenging 18 months.

"Our very own Anais Smith is joining the production's vocal team together with Tilly Jackson and Millie Johnson. The three of them sound truly incredible!

"Anais has appeared in several past shows including playing the title role in our smash hit pantomime Rapunzel, receiving rave reviews for her performance."

"We welcome back Tim Ash, ‘The Man With A Van, Who Can!’ to add the usual touch of comedy.

"Completing our lineup of guests is the very talented Marley Abley. At only 10 years old he is sure to melt the hearts of our audiences."

The youngest performers will be he traditional Nativity Story in their own unique way.

Each of the three performances also features a guest choirand they are Hatton college, Hertford Vale Primary School,and the YMCA’s Y Musicals.

A Christmas Carousel' will be performed at the YMCA Scarborough on Saturday November 27 at 2pm and 7.30pm and Sunday November 28 at 2pm.

Tickets are available via YMCA box office in person or