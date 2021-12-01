Phil Beck as Dame Dotty and Dale Ibbeston as Muddles
IN PICTURES: Snow White at Scarborough Spa

Pantomime returns to Scarborough Spa after a break of a year due to coronavirus.

By Sue Wilkinson
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 12:57 pm
Updated Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 12:58 pm

Tony Peers Productions presents Snow White in a cast led by Phil Beck as the dame.

Two performers from Scarborough - Genie Gledhill and Callum Marshall - also star in the seasonal show.

It opens on Saturday December 4 and runs until New Year's Day.

Tickets are available on 01723 376774 or online at https://www.scarboroughspa.co.uk/

1. Snow White

Sarah Nelson as Horribella and Phil Beck as Dame Dotty prepare for opening day Saturday December 4

Photo: Richard Ponter

2. Snow White

Sarah Dare as Snow White and Sarah Nelson as Horribella

Photo: Richard Ponter

3. Snow White

Callum Marshall plays Prince William of Whitby and Sarah Dare is Snow White in this year's panto at Scarborough Spa

Photo: Richard Ponter

4. Snow White

Genie Gledhill plays a good fairy and Sarah Nelson is Horribella - Snow White's wicked step mum

Photo: Richard Ponter

Scarborough Spa
