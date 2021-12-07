IN PICTURES: Jack and the Beanstalk at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

The seasonal show features Jacob Butler, Jessica Dennis, Sheri Lineham, Alicia Mckenzie and Loris Scarpa and has been adapted for the stage by Nick Lane.
The theatre is returning to full capacity for most performances of Jack and the Beanstalk, but for the comfort of those who prefer it, nine performances – roughly two shows a week – will stay at social distance – full details can be found on the theatre website.
The show runs until New Year's Eve.
Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com
They reckon a giant has built a castle above the coastal clouds of Scarborough. A terrible giant. Meaner than mean and nastier than nasty ... see for yourselves at the Stephen Joseph
Photo: Tony Bartholomew
Come one, come all ... of all ages to the seasonal show at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough
Photo: Tony Bartholomew
This Christmas the team that brought you The Snow Queen, Treasure Island, Alice in Wonderland and A (Scarborough) Christmas Carol invite you up the Beanstalk
Photo: Tony Bartholomew
Jack and the Beanstalk is adapted by Nick Lane from the story by Benjamin Tabart and others, with music and lyrics by Simon Slater. Gemma Fairlie directs a cast comprising Jacob Butler, Jessica Dennis, Sheri Lineham, Alicia Mckenzie and Loris Scarpa. Design is by Helen Coyston and lighting designer by Paul Stear
Photo: Tony Bartholomew