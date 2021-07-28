Dates for children's favourite Magic Mike at Scarborough Spa and Whitby Pavilion this summer

Magic Mike will play dates at Scarborough Spa and Whitby Pavilion this summer

After a break of almost two years, the magician makes his return with a new summer show every Wednesday evening in August at Scarborough Spa and the afternoons of Mondays August 9 and 16 at Whitby Pavilion.

The show which is perfect for families, will see Mike joined by ever-growing cast of loveable characters including Oscar the naughty Parrot, Carlos and children’s favourite, mischievous Chuck.

There will also be a surprise appearance from his latest character and with spellbinding magic and dancing from the Hey Presto Dancers it will be an exciting stage show full of fun and laughter!

Mike said: ‘We are so excited to be bringing our show back to the Spa this summer as a perfect start to celebrate the re-opening of theatre and stage shows. The show is a great opportunity for families to enjoy some live entertainment during the summer holidays and we are looking forward to seeing our audiences once again’.

Advance Tickets for all Magic Mike’s shows are now on sale via the venue’s websites and will be available on the door of each show:

Magic Mike’s Summer Show

Ocean Room, Scarborough Spa

August 4, 11, 18, 25

Doors: 6.30pm

Show: 7pm

All Tickets: £8.50 (plus booking fees)

Magic Mike’s Summer Show

Whitby Pavilion

Monday August 9 and 16

Doors: 1.30pm

Show: 2pm