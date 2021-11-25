A festive West End Nights with James Aconley hits Scarborough's YMCA Theatre

A festive special of song will be staged at the YMCA Theatre in Scarborough later this month

The cast have chosen some of the best-loved Christmas songs to get the audience’s toes tapping and stir a little Christmas spirit, brought together with humour, stories and festive celebrations.

Director James Aconley said: ‘‘After such a long period of time being away from the theatre, we are over the moon to be back at the YMCA with a Christmas special. I think we all deserve a little Christmas celebration this year and we can’t wait to welcome our audience and be part of their festivities.’’

Students from Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA) Scarborough been invited to perform with the cast of West End Nights.

‘‘The students at PQA Scarborough have just returned from London after they performed at the Shaftesbury Theatre in the West End last month, so we are thrilled to be sharing the stage with these fantastic guests," said James.

West End Nights at Christmas will take place at the YMCA Theatre, Scarborough on Friday December 3 at 7.30pm.