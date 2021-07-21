Here are the films at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre for August: includes special Andre Rieu event

James Norton stars as dying window cleaner John who wants to find the perfect family for his son

Film programmer, Steve Carley said: "Great music seems to be a theme for August: opera, classical, soul, and we even have a Blondie soundtrack for Off the Rails.

“All this, plus an Oscar winner, a classic picked by our Facebook followers, a poignant drama, and a touch of romance!”

Films in August are:

The film is a story of train trips and friendship

Nowhere Special: James Norton stars as window cleaner John, who dedicates his life to bringing up his three-year-old son after the child's mother leaves them. Given only a few months to live, he attempts to find a new, perfect family for the child.

Tuesday August 3 and Wednesday August 4 at 7pm; Thursday August 5 at 2pm and 7pm; Friday August 6 at 2pm; Tuesday August 10 at 7pm

Summer of Soul: new award-winning documentary which aims to right what it believes to be a serious cultural wrong: the fact that the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival has been largely ignored.

Friday August 6 at 7pm; Saturday August 7 at 2pm and 7pm; Wednesday August 11 at 7pm; Thursday August 12 at 2pm

Let the music play

Met Opera: Tosca (event cinema): Sir David McVicar’s bold new staging of Tosca, Puccini’s operatic thriller of Napoleonic Rome, thrilled Met audiences when it rang in the New Year in 2018.

Thursday August 12 at 6.30pm

Off the Rails: Comedy drama starring Kelly Preston, Jenny Seagrove and Sally Phillips as three friends in their 50s who embark on a European train adventure to celebrate the life of their recently deceased friend, who left them train tickets – on the condition her teenage daughter joins them.

Friday August 13 at 2pm and 7pm; Saturday August 14 at 2pm and 7pm; Tuesday August 17 and Wednesday August 8 at 7pm

The Last Letter from your Lover is based on the best-selling novel by Jojo Moyes about star-crossed lovers

Another Round (Danish with English subtitles): Mads Mikkelsen in an Oscar-winning comedy-drama about four high school teachers who drink alcohol on a daily basis to see how it affects their lives, both personally and professionally.

Thursday August 19 at 2pm and 7pm

The Last Letter from your Lover: based on the best-selling novel by Jojo Moyes. A young journalist finds a set of love letters telling the story of a romantic but star-crossed affair in the 1960s and becomes obsessed with discovering the lovers' identities and finding out how their love story ends.

Friday August 20 at 2pm and 7pm and Saturday August 21 at 2pm and 7pm; Tuesday August 24 and Wednesday August 25 at 7pm; Thursday August 26 at 2pm and 7pm

Facebook classic: Grease: For the second month running, we asked our Facebook followers to help us choose a classic film for us to screen – and Grease was the word!

Friday August 27 at 2pm and 7pm

Andre Rieu: Together Again (event cinema): André Rieu invites you to come together again with friends, family and loved ones for a heart-warming concert, recorded live in São Paulo, Mainau, Bucharest, Mexico City, Amsterdam, Melbourne and Instanbul.

Saturday August 28 at 2pm and 7pm

Escher: Journey into Infinity: narrated by Stephen Fry, this portrait of Dutch artist MC Escher explores his wide influence on modern art worldwide and the inspiration he provides for musicians and popular culture today.

Tuesday August 31 at 7pm

Cinema tickets for films are £7 (concessions £6; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £5); for event cinema including ‘captured live’, £12; for live streamings, £17.

Where possible, the theatre is recommending that at the moment, customers book online at www.sjt.uk.com